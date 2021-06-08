$306.30 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce sales of $306.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the highest is $307.60 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $303.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $202.83. The stock had a trading volume of 58,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,128. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.80. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $227.07.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $2,568,385.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,657,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,651,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

