$369.80 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post $369.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.00 million and the lowest is $367.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $308.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FLOW. Barclays boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of FLOW traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,119. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

