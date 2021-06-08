$4.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to announce earnings per share of $4.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.15 and the lowest is $4.08. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $15.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.61 to $16.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $19.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $659.83.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,614 shares of company stock valued at $58,603,115. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $698.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,965. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $600.37. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $347.43 and a 1 year high of $712.50. The stock has a market cap of $434.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

