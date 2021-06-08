$422.62 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce sales of $422.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.22 million and the highest is $439.90 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $253.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $51.67. 3,180,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,863. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

