48,455 Shares in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SINT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 26,422.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 70,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 1,881.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 237,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

SINT stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.02. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,219.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products.

