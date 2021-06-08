49,765 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,374,000 after buying an additional 6,754,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,094,000 after buying an additional 14,431,463 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,036 shares during the period. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,436,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.15.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,082. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.