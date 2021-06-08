5,250 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Magnite by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $137,901.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 269,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,002,233.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,392 shares of company stock worth $18,059,558. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

