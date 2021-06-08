5,455 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by First National Bank

First National Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,905,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $72.26. The stock had a trading volume of 559,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,853,860. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.02. The company has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

