$594.96 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce $594.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $644.11 million. Cimpress reported sales of $429.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $236,197,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $23,375,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,327,000 after buying an additional 97,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,402,000 after buying an additional 84,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 63,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

CMPR stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $99.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,577. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

