60,387 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Mirati Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,054 shares of company stock worth $883,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

MRTX stock opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.26. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $98.05 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.