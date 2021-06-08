$610.28 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report sales of $610.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $566.80 million and the highest is $632.24 million. Viasat posted sales of $530.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,120. Viasat has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,311.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

