649 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,692,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,875,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,013 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel stock opened at $109.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

