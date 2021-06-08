$8.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report $8.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $9.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $35.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.13 billion to $35.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.34 billion to $35.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.45 on Tuesday, hitting $441.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $467.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $330.57 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $173.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

