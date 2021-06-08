$835.67 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce sales of $835.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $898.90 million and the lowest is $749.42 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $424.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,405 shares of company stock worth $6,235,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at $10,455,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 134,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 43.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 166,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $84.44. 132,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

