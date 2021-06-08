$926.06 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post $926.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $644.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.00. 2,558,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,871. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.