$926.06 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post $926.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $644.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.00. 2,558,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,871. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

