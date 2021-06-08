9,292 Shares in Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of FMIL opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.84.

