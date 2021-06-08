9,546 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,221,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 160,218 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.