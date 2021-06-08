$990.75 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce $990.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $951.10 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Brinker International reported sales of $563.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

EAT traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.28. 2,021,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3,154.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.04. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,081,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Brinker International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Brinker International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after buying an additional 447,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.