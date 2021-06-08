AAX Token (AAB) Hits Market Cap of $6.00 Million

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and $162,168.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00070304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00026286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.58 or 0.00967751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.41 or 0.09511564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049992 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

