Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $291.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.11. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $234.00 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Abiomed by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

