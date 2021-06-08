Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $291.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.11. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $234.00 and a twelve month high of $387.40.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
About Abiomed
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
