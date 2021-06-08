Abulaba 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $86.00 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $745.48 and $86.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abulaba coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 77.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abulaba alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00070054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00026358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.29 or 0.00964615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.54 or 0.09551404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00050773 BTC.

Abulaba Profile

Abulaba is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abulaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abulaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.