Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-4.500 EPS.

ASO traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. 5,257,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.