Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 128,074 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $98,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSI traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,413. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $211.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

