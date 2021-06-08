Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165,360 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Humana worth $168,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 44.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $416.98. 7,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,750. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

