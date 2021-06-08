Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $153.59 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,151,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 459,106 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $153,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,237,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.42. 1,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.82.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

