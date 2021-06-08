Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 107,696 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 610,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,696 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $123,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,884. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

