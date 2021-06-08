Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,517,352 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,517,352 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.48% of KT worth $90,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KT by 51.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,499 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in KT by 26.9% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in KT by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,401,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KT by 1,798.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KT shares. TheStreet raised shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of KT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. 2,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.