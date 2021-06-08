Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 21,796 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,796 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $198,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

Shares of TGT traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.17. The company had a trading volume of 46,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,324. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.81 and a twelve month high of $232.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.24. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.