ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 254.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,698 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of ACCO Brands worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $861.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

