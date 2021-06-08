Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 11,240 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

