Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 7,655 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

