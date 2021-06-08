ACoconut 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $152,902.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001969 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $152,902.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00070979 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000082 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.