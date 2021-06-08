Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Chen Schor Sells 16,466 Shares

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $198,579.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $221,467.70.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $197,756.66.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $214,716.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $252,588.44.

Shares of ACET opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.46. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ACET shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140,402 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

