adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.44. 20,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,633. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.70. adidas has a 12-month low of $128.31 and a 12-month high of $186.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in adidas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

