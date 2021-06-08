Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Position Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,542,881 shares of company stock valued at $159,921,571 over the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $117.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.47.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.