Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,329,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 523,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Shares of AMD opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.