Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,287 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 262.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alteryx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,648. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.55 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.