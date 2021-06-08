Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,871 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARR opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $859.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

ARR has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

