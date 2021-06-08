Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $237,000 Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Coty by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 18.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 514,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Coty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

