Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $247,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 96.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,542,000 after buying an additional 328,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,427,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $514,891.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 327,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,885,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,441 shares of company stock worth $102,372,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.24 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

