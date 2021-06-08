Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,904 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 83.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of UBS opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

