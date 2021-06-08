Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,273 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.11.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.