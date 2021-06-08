Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.47 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 128,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,054. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 11.17. Agrify has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $21.43.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Agrify will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Agrify in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

