Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 32,617 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,617 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 186,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,053,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

