Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 348.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $852,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,013. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.48. 9,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,889. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

