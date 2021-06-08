Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Markel by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Markel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 12.9% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 158.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,209.76. 129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,699. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,198.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $880.59 and a 1 year high of $1,268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

