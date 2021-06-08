Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,000. Roper Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.28. 1,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,923. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $455.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.23. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

