Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 127,520 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,520 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,276,000. Splunk accounts for about 2.3% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Splunk as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Splunk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its position in Splunk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,426. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

