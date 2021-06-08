Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.34.

BIIB stock traded down $15.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.87. 133,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.03. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

