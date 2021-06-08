AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) & Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Critical Comparison

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Exact Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 9,848.41 -$12.34 million N/A N/A Exact Sciences $1.49 billion 12.89 -$848.53 million ($1.38) -81.20

AIkido Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AIkido Pharma and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 4 13 0 2.76

Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $152.24, suggesting a potential upside of 35.85%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -16.37% -16.13% Exact Sciences -50.08% -6.55% -3.62%

Summary

Exact Sciences beats AIkido Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of multiple viruses, including influenza virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus, and Marburg virus. It has a license agreement with the University of Texas; and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

